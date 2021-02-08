Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

MTCH opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 376.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

