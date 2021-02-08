Wedbush Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

HOG opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.