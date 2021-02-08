Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (PTQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE: PTQ) recently:

2/2/2021 – Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

2/1/2021 – Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beacon Securities.

1/25/2021 – Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CVE PTQ opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$245.13 million and a P/E ratio of 146.67. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

