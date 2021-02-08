Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ENI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR: ENI):

1/26/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €10.30 ($12.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching €8.61 ($10.13). The company had a trading volume of 32,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion and a PE ratio of -3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.86. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €13.16 ($15.48).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

