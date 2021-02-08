Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CSI Compressco (CCLP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) recently:

2/8/2021 – CSI Compressco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

2/2/2021 – CSI Compressco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

1/27/2021 – CSI Compressco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

1/18/2021 – CSI Compressco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

1/4/2021 – CSI Compressco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CCLP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. 663,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,187. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

Get CSI Compressco LP alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.