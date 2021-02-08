Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/28/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/4/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after buying an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

