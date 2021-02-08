Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) in the last few weeks:
- 2/4/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “
- 2/3/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “
- 1/28/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “
- 1/27/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “
- 1/25/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “
- 1/20/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “
- 1/5/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “
- 1/4/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “
- 12/21/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of CWK opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
