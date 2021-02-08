Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGEAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (OTCMKTS: DGEAF):

1/31/2021 – Diageo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/31/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2021 – Diageo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/16/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

