Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hiscox (HCXLF)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS: HCXLF) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/1/2021 – Hiscox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 1/29/2021 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 1/21/2021 – Hiscox was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/19/2021 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 1/18/2021 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/29/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HCXLF stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.