Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hiscox (HCXLF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS: HCXLF) in the last few weeks:
- 2/1/2021 – Hiscox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/29/2021 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/21/2021 – Hiscox was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/19/2021 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/18/2021 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
HCXLF stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $17.59.
Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.
