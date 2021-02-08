Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00.

2/5/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/1/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/23/2020 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,194,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,117. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

