Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Schneider National (SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/26/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/19/2021 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.89.

12/14/2020 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.20 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 29.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

