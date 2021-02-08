Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $90,540,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:WFC opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

