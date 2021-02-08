Wells Fargo & Company Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $300.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.59.

Linde stock opened at $257.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

