WePower (WPR) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. WePower has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $511,067.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WePower Token Profile

WPR is a token. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,741,116 tokens. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

Buying and Selling WePower

