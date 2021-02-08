WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.90

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

