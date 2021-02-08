Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.40 price target on the stock.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.54.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$9.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.