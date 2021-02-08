West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,412. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

