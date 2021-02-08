West Coast Financial LLC Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 146,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,334 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

SBUX traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.74. 131,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,737. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

