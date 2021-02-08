West Coast Financial LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 87.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $15.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $604.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.93 and a 200 day moving average of $416.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.