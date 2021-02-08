West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $68,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 201,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

