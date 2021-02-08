West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 74,527 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,527 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 138,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

