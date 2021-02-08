West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.82. 32,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,108. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,427,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

