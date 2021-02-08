West Coast Financial LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises approximately 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,417. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $83,705.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $944,868. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

