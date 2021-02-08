West Coast Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

AFL stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. 71,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

