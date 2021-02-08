West Coast Financial LLC Trims Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Portland General Electric worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after buying an additional 1,229,336 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 680,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 667,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

