West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $12.85 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,845,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $331.36 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $332.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.82.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

