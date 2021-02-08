West Financial Advisors LLC Takes $9.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 237,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 183,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 52,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,129,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.