Western Financial Corporation Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
AVGO stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $478.52.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
Read More: Bar Chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.