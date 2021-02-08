Western Financial Corporation Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.