Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Up 33.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT)’s share price traded up 33.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.08 and last traded at C$14.70. 250,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 587,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -190.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.29.

In related news, Director Brenda Eprile acquired 10,750 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$75,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,967,880.72.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

