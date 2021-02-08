Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTSHF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

WTSHF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

