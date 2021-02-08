Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

