Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.
Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.