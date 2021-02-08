Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells $1,306,119.18 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joao Carlos Brega also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79.
Whirlpool stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.43. 755,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.77.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
