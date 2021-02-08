Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells $1,306,119.18 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joao Carlos Brega also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whirlpool alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79.

Whirlpool stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.43. 755,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.