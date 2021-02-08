Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.46

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 1393489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

