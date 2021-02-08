WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading 9.9% Higher

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.40. 420,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 341,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million.

In related news, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $280,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $269,041.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

