William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $74.92 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,644,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $865,461. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

