William Blair Comments on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.50.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $254.68 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,016,000 after buying an additional 176,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

