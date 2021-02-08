William Blair Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.88. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.08 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.19. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.9% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

