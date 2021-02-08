William Blair Comments on DocuSign, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DocuSign in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). William Blair also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $250.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.36. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

