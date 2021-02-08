William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

CHKP opened at $118.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.82. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

