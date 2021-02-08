William Blair Weighs in on Dynatrace, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $13,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

