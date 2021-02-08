William Blair Weighs in on Markel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Markel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $14.64 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $17.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $65.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $18.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $21.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $20.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $80.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $94.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKL. Truist raised their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,121.60.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,099.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,008.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,015.51. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Markel by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $19,482,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

