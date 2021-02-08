William Blair Weighs in on MaxLinear, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MaxLinear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MXL. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $32.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,299,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,670,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,580,000 after acquiring an additional 251,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.