William Blair Weighs in on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.