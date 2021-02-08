Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Shares of Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) traded down 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.44. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

The company has a market cap of C$42.40 million and a PE ratio of -81.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 48.77 and a current ratio of 49.37.

Wilmington Capital Management Company Profile (TSE:WCM.A)

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

