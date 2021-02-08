Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Director Sells C$21,600.00 in Stock

Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Director Richard Glenn Anderson sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$21,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$535,500.

Shares of WIL traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,445. Wilton Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.89 million and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

