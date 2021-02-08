Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Director Sells C$21,600.00 in Stock

Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Director Richard Glenn Anderson sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$21,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$535,500.
Shares of WIL traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,445. Wilton Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.89 million and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.
About Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V)
