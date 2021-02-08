Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.58. Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 35,020 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$30.68 million and a P/E ratio of -18.71.

About Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

