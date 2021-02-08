WINk (WIN) Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $43.93 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002406 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

