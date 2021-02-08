WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.83

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.83 and last traded at $109.63, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,075.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.