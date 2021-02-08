Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,538.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $923,048.38 and $71,538.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.58 or 0.03772634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00365111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.01048650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.71 or 0.00419376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00353554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00210535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018933 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.