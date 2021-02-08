Work Service S.A. (WSE.L) (LON:WSE) Shares Gap Down to $55.00

Work Service S.A. (WSE.L) (LON:WSE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $10.00. Work Service S.A. (WSE.L) shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 838.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.

Work Service S.A. (WSE.L) Company Profile (LON:WSE)

Work Service SA provides employment services in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers services, including temporary employment, HR consulting, recruitment, competency assessment, outplacement, personnel and payroll, professional, and outsourcing services. The company also provides jobs for students, graduates, retirees, and physically challenged; international jobs; career transition; temporary worker's guide; and loyalty programs, as well as database of workers, disabled workers, and employer support services.

