Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,935.00

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,935 ($51.41) and last traded at GBX 3,902.50 ($50.99), with a volume of 68225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,875 ($50.63).

The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,808.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,608.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.81%.

In related news, insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

